Football recruiting: With offers pouring in, Oxford's Trequon Fegans has 'it'

OXFORD — It’s always a wonder to the lay eye, what coaches see that makes one prospect major and another with the same measurables not.
Whatever it is, Oxford’s Trequon Fegans has it.
“I talked to one of the coaches at Alabama,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “He said that Coach (Nick) Saban watched the film, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we can’t let this kid get out of state.’”
Fegans, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback who does so much more at Oxford, picked up scholarship offers from LSU and Alabama this week. Those two programs would be the reigning national champion of major college football and the most consistent national-championship contender since 2008.
Add those to the list with Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, UAB, Southern Mississippi, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State and Jacksonville State.
The 247sports recruiting site lists Fegans as a four-star cornerback prospect, the No. 33 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, and seventh best cornerback and third overall prospect from that class in Alabama.
The word’s out on Fegans, a two-year starter who has yet to play his junior high school season. As a sophomore, guarding the likes of Pinson Valley’s Koolaid McKinstry, he returned all five of his interceptions for touchdowns. His pick-6 clinched Oxford’s victory over two-time defending champion Pinson Valley in the 6A semifinals.
He scored the first three times he touched the ball in an offensive capacity and the last time … on the game-winning touchdown run against Spanish Fort in the state championship game.
He had quite the sophomore season, and college offers have boomed since then. He’s the next big thing at Oxford since five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb waded through a similar list of offers and signed with Georgia in February of last year.
“I look at every offer as a blessing,” Fegans said. “One particular offer, it’s always the same way. It’s like a blessing for me to know I can further my career.”
A 6-foot-plus cornerback will get looks, but not all get offers like Fegans has pulled down. The special ones separate, and Etheredge sees a skill set that he says projects as NFL potential.
“I’ve coached for 20 years, and you don’t get to coach many kids like Trequon,” Etheredge said.
Among the subtleties to the lay eye, Fegans’ 6-2 frame comes with a 6-4 wingspan, always useful in last-second pass breakups. He has big hands and speed.
He could play safety and wide receiver. He showed physicality in his limited time at running back, averaging 8.5 yards a career.
Etheredge uses all of that for Oxford and says Fegans will get about 20 snaps a game on offense this fall. Fegans will return kicks, as well.
Fegans’ future involves being “a lockdown cornerback” who plays a physical press-man coverage, will tackle and brings special instincts.
“He’s just one of those kids who has the ‘it’ factor,” Etheredge said. “He finds the end zone. He does all of the little things right. You can put him on offense, and he’ll block. He can run routes. He has ball skills.
“A lot DBs you see out there that have length and stuff, they’re great cover guys, but they don’t have great ball skills. He’s got great ball skills. He can go up and get it.”
That list of skills and potential uses sounds a lot like a Deion Sanders or Tyrann Matthieu checklist. As for more recent collegians, Etheredge compares Fegans to former Alabama defensive backs Eddie Jackson, Dee Milliner and Mark Barron.
“He can jump,” Etheredge said. “He can dunk. I mean, he can just hammer a basketball. He’s one of those freakish athletes.”
Fegans also comes with no red flags, doing well in school. Older brother Antwon qualified to enroll early at Arkansas State, if that’s any indicator of where the younger Fegans will stand academically in two years.
Fegans also treats news of every scholarship offer as a happy surprise.
“He’s humble,” Etheredge said. “All of this stuff, it sort of rolls off of his back.
“I talked to one of the coaches who said he’s going to offer, and so I called him and said they’re going to offer. He said, ‘Naw, coach. I won’t believe it until I talk to the coaches. I think you’re pulling my leg.’”
Fegans had the same reaction when JSU offered him. At the time, he had SEC offers in hand.
Maybe it comes from finding a place in such an athletic family. Brothers Antwon and Delvon, a rising senior, are Trequon's older brothers. Jaquese will be a sophomore this fall, and rising eighth-grader Anquon nears 6-feet tall. Dantwon, soon to be a seventh-grader, is the youngest.
Competition at home, alone, is stout.
“I’ve benefited a lot,” Trequon said. “I’ve got an older brother in college, so he comes back and teaches me little things. I’ve got a brother that’s a senior, and I just learn from them.”