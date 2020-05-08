Football recruiting: White Plains' Harris headed to Iowa Wesleyan

White Plains’ Jaden Harris has found his college football destination. A 5-foot-8, 145-pound senior defensive back, Harris announced via Twitter on Friday his commitment to Iowa Wesleyan, an NCAA Division III school in Mount Pleasant.
"I had Clark university, Concordia, Rockford, Culver Stockton, LaGrange, but I narrowed it down to three after speaking to the coaches then two, Clark and Iowa Wesleyan," Harris said. "I chose Iowa Wesleyan so I can plant my own footsteps and not be in the shadow of my brother, Pat Harris, but also I will be two hours away from him, and we will be able to support each other as we did at White Plains."
Jaden Harris had 82 tackles and five interceptions as a senior, under first-year White Plains coach Chandler Tyree. Also a running back, he rushed for 600 yards and accounted for 800 yards in total offense.
Harris was an honorable-mention pick to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A all-state team and second-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection.
“Great young man!” Tyree said. “Thankful he has an opportunity to play at the next level and can’t wait to see what he does on Saturdays!
“It is awesome to see young men get the chance to play at the next level, and we had three this year. Jaden is a great young man and has been a joy to be around! I am going to miss him.”