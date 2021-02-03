Football recruiting: Seven Anniston players to continue careers

Three Faulkner signees highlight Wednesday's seven-member signee class from Anniston High School.
Wide receiver Kevontae Davis, running back Kentrez Hunt and defensive back Tyrese Weathers signed with Faulkner, a Montgomery-based school that competes in the NAIA.
Additionally, offensive lineman Deveon Coffer (Palmetto Prep), linebacker Glentrell Bradford (Atlanta Institute of Business), wide receiver Taishun Hall (Birmingham Sports Academy) and defensive end Tahi Swink (Birmingham Sports Academy) signed.
With Anniston conducting virtual school as a COVID-19 precaution, the school did not have a formal signing ceremony Wednesday, National Signing Day for college football.
Six of the seven made The Anniston Star's Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team. Hall, Swink and Weathers were second-team picks.