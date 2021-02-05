Football recruiting: Position move helped Anniston's Lewis net major offers

Turns out flipping Antonio “Spoodie” Kite to safety and Jayden “J-Money” Lewis to cornerback did more than help Anniston’s defense last year. It helped both players get noticed.
Lewis became the latest Bulldog to pull down offers from Power 5 conference schools this week, getting the nod from Penn State and Florida State. UAB chimed in, as well.
This comes three months after Kite picked up major offers, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee.
Both were new to Anniston’s secondary in 2020. Kite, a junior, returned to football after a two-year absence. Lewis was a freshman.
After Anniston opened with losses to Wellborn and Ohatchee, Bulldogs defensive coordinator Bradley Ball flipped positions for Kite and Lewis.
“After the Ohatchee game, with Jayden being in the ninth grade, it was moving a little too fast for him back there (at safety),” Ball said. “During Sunday preparations for a week, it really was they just flipped positions, and they really excelled with the switch.”
Moving to safety helped Kite to showcase his play making skills and nose for the ball. Moving to cornerback helped Lewis learn technique.
“I feel like it was a great move,” Lewis said. “Learning a lot of stuff, like footwork and things like that, I just progressed through the season and got better.”
The 6-foot, 170-pound Lewis had two interceptions in 2020.
He already has Division I dimensions. Now, he has major offers to go with them and three seasons to add more.
“I like Florida State a lot,” he said. “A lot of DBs have come through there. UAB, I don’t know too much about, but Penn State? Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley are good players.”