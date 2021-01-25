Football recruiting: Piedmont's Foster bound for UNA

PIEDMONT — Jakari Foster will be a Division I defensive back.
The Piedmont senior and two-time, first-team all-state pick announced his commitment to North Alabama via social media Saturday. He chose UNA over offers from Bethel, West Alabama, Delta State and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
He said he plans to sign Feb. 3, that first day of the national signing period.
“They were taking to me, and then they offered me,” Foster said. “As we kept on going, they told me I have a full ride to UNA, and I like the place, so we kept on talking about it just about every day.
“That made me want to commit there.”
Foster played defensive back and wide receiver for Piedmont, earning first-team selection to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team as a defensive back in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, he finished with 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.
He scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and on kickoff, punt and interception returns.
“Most folks never tried to throw his way,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “He allowed six completions in 21 attempts in man coverage.”
Most famously, Foster caught the winning touchdown pass in Piedmont’s victory over Mobile Christian in the 2019 3A title game. He was a team captain in 2020.
UNA projects Foster as a defensive back.
“They might play me a little nickel back or walk-down safety,” he said.