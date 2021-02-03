Football recruiting: Oxford's Taylor chooses Memphis

OXFORD — Roc Taylor has advice for recruits after the brutal 24 hours that led to his Wednesday announcement that he'll play college football for the University of Memphis.
"Don't make a decision until you're ready," Oxford's senior wide receiver said.
Taylor signed with Memphis 24 hours after Tennessee rebuffed his 9-month-old commitment and rescinded his scholarship offer. Tennessee's last-minute offer pull, a day before signing day, drew national and statewide media attention.
Oxford coach Keith Etheredge sharply criticizing the SEC school for its handling of the situation, saying "I'm done" when it comes to endorsing Tennessee as a choice for players he coaches.
Taylor chose Memphis over Jacksonville State and UAB.
He made his announcement during a National Signing Day ceremony that also featured outfielder Trey Higgins (Mississippi State, baseball), defensive back Rod Elston (Jacksonville State), offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey, tight end/H-back Emerick Hamilton (Aurora University), defensive lineman Zion Dark (Ellsworth Community College), linebacker and Chanceton Holifield (Culver-Stockton College).
Defensive back Delvon Fegans (Northeast Mississippi Community College) signed Wednesday but could not attended the ceremony in Oxford's gymnasium.
Taylor made his choice late Tuesday night, after playing with Oxford's basketball team in a victory at at Gadsden City.
So culminated a hard day that started with a call from a Tennessee assistant coach, not new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
"He was like, 'Well, we just want you to know that we want you to continue your future somewhere else,'" Taylor said. "That was it."
The coach did not offer a reason, Taylor said.
Heupel was hired a week ago, to replace Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee announced Pruitt's firing Jan. 18.
Taylor committed to Tennessee on April 10 of last year. He committed early partly out of concern that the COVID-19 pandemic would wipe out his senior season and, therefore, his chance to expand his pool of offers.
The 2020 season played out, and Taylor showed out. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver caught 52 passes for 1,014 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Yellow Jackets reach the Alabama 6A quarterfinals.
More offers came, but Taylor stayed loyal to Tennessee, saying he told "a whole bunch of schools" he was firm to Tennessee. He remained loyal through the Vols' three-win season and talk of an NCAA investigation, the reason given for firing Pruitt.
Taylor said he was OK with Tennessee's hiring of Heupel ... until Taylor got Tuesday's the bad news.
"It made me feel like just threw me to the side and didn't care," Taylor said. "I was committed for, like, a whole year to them."
Etheredge said he called Tennessee officials about two weeks ago to make sure Taylor's scholarship offer remained firm, after Pruitt was fired. Etheredge remembered well Tennessee's December pulling of an offer to athlete Tadarryl Marshall, who starred at quarterback for Etheredge's fourth state-title team at Leeds.
Etheredge said he received reassurance that Taylor's offer was good.
Then came the Tuesday call saying Taylor's offer had been pulled.
"It really didn't hit me until the last minute," Taylor said. "I thought I was, like, well it's way too late for them to do that at the end, but I just kept my head up and stayed humble and just keep it in God's hands."
As Taylor weighed possible options, he spurned last-minute offers that would've caused a school to do to another player what he felt was done to him.
"I didn't want to put somebody else in that predicament," he said. "It's not a good feeling at all to have to choose what school you'll go to at the last minute."
The rest of Taylor's Tuesday included the basketball game at Gadsden City, a chance to think about something else.
Late Tuesday, he put out a social media post promoting 'The Decision," listing UAB, Jackson State and Memphis as his final choices. He said he slept well, after making his decision.
"I knew I had an opportunity to go to another school," he said. "I woke up this morning, knowing that I'm committed somewhere."
Taylor sat at a table with family at Tuesday's ceremony. To his left was a montage of pictures, to his right UAB and Jacksonville State caps. He had no Memphis cap but lifted a towel with a blue Tigers logo while announcing his decision.
"Roc has been through a lot in the last 24 hours, but he's handled himself with class and character," Etheredge said. "I'm proud of him. I was probably a little more disappointed in myself, because I got a little upset yesterday."