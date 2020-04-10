Football recruiting: Oxford’s Taylor commits early, chooses Tennessee

There might not be a football season come fall, but there will be football beyond high school for Roc Taylor.
In fact, there will be SEC football.
The junior wide receiver announced his commitment to Tennessee through Twitter on Friday, choosing the Vols over offers from Florida and South Carolina.
He said a lot of factors went into Taylor’s early choice. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, he saw an opening with Tennessee.
“Tennessee has receivers, but they don’t have a big-sized receiver,” Taylor said.
Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said Tennessee’s coaching staff gave Taylor bracket coverage.
“Roc is one of those guys, he’s going to go where he feels comfortable, where he feels like he feels a lot of love and they value him,” Etheredge said. “Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, Coach (Tee) Martin, Coach (Kevin) Sherrer and Coach (Derrick) Ansley and all of those guys have reached out to him and just shown him that they really want him there, that he’s really important to them.
“Them and Coach (Bobby) Bentley from South Carolina have been on him probably harder than anybody.”
Taylor said Tennessee recruited him “way harder” than any other staff, and he felt “a connection with them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also factored into Taylor’s thinking, he said. Social-distancing requirements forced professional, college and high school sports to end their spring-sports seasons early, and it could shorten or cancel the 2020 football season.
“With the virus, I don’t know when it’s going to end,” Taylor said. “We don’t know when football is going to start again or if we’re able to do anything yet, so it’s a lot.”
Taylor’s stock shot up during the 2019 season. He caught 65 passes for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing a key role in Oxford’s run to the 6A title, the school’s first state title in football in 26 years and first in 6A.
Of particular note were Taylor’s two games against two-time defending state champion Pinson Valley. His twin 22-yard, jump-ball touchdown catches helped Oxford erase a 19-0 deficit to beat Pinson Valley 34-33 in the regular season, and he caught five passes for 123 yards and two scores in their state semifinal showdown.
Taylor won enough 50-50 balls against cornerback Deshazio Williams in the first game that Pinson Valley put five-star prospect Ga’Quincy “Koolaid” McKinstry on him in the semifinals. McKinstry was also one of Pinson Valley’s top receivers. To make him defend Taylor was the football equivalent of making a top scorer in basketball guard the opponent’s best player.
Taylor bodied off McKinstry and won a jump ball for the game-winning touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Trey Higgins. Taylor also caught a 62-yard bomb, racing past two Pinson Valley defenders to run it down.
“I love a challenge,” Taylor said. “You can put anybody in front of me, but he’s got to compete. He’s got to show me that he’s better than me or I’ll show him that I’m better than him.”
Taylor also had reported offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic. With Taylor’s stock surging, a strong senior season could only add to it.
Then again, what if that season doesn’t happen?
“I think the in-state offers were fixing to start coming, but I’m going to be honest with you,” Etheredge said. “When you’re getting offers like Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida and places like that, and these in-state schools hadn’t offered yet, it makes you sort of go, ‘Well, I’m going to go out of state, then.’
“I don’t know what else he had to do to get the in-state offers. He had 1,300 yards. I think he showed that he was the dominant receiver in the state of Alabama.”