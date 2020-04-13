Football recruiting: Oxford freshman picks up SEC offer

A couple of trends have emerged in the recruitment of Anniston Star-area football players … Tennessee’s inroads and offensive linemen.
Tennessee, which landed a commitment from Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor last week, became the first school to offer a scholarship to Oxford rising sophomore offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner on Monday.
This comes four days after South Carolina became the first SEC school to offer Anniston rising sophomore offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry.
At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Joiner became a rare freshman starter for Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge. Joiner started all 15 games at guard or tackle in 2019, helping Oxford win its first state title in 26 years and first ever in 6A.
It was Etheredge’s fifth state title as a head coach.
Joiner graded 85 percent on the year.
“I haven’t had many freshmen that started for me, and the ones that have, have been real good players,” Etheredge said. “Bradyn was the only one this year that started.
“It’s rare for a kid that starts as a ninth-grader, much less get a kid that starts as a ninth-grader and does as well as this kid did all year.”
Jonathan Rose started for Etheredge as a freshman at Leeds and went on to play in the Army All-American game. Rose, a defensive back, played for Auburn and Nebraska in college and plays in the Canadian Football League with Ottawa.
Other freshman starters for Etheredge included Tre Nation, who transferred from Illinois to Austin Peay then to Southeastern, an NAIA school in Lakeland, Fla., after coaching changes. TD Marshall is a defensive back at UAB.
Joiner started the year at tackle for Oxford. Injury comings and goings precipitated his move to guard. He and McElderry were second-team All-Calhoun County selections as freshmen.
“This kid is physical,” Etheredge said of Joiner. “He’s big, strong, physical and has a huge upside. I’m excited for him.
“Tennessee, they’re doing a great job of recruiting in the state of Alabama.”
Other recruiting notes
—Oxford athlete Trequon Fegans keeps getting offers, from near and far. His latest offer comes from Hawaii.
Fegans’ offers to date include Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech UAB, Southern Mississippi, Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore, Fegans was a second-team selection on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state team as a defensive back and first-team all-county pick. He also saw time at running back, scoring the winning touchdown in Oxford’s 14-13 victory over Spanish Fort in the 6A title game.