Football recruiting: Ohatchee's Thomas bound for Union College

Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas has chosen his college destination. The senior says he’s committed to Union College, an NAIA school in Barbourville, Ky.
“They’re giving me a full ride and going to start me next year,” Thomas said.
He said he likely won’t have a signing ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing guidelines.
Thomas was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick and finalist for ASWA Class 2A back of the year. He was The Anniston Star’s 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year and the Class 2A, Area 6 offensive player of the year in 2018 and 2019.
He carried 170 times for 2,020 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019, averaging 11.88 yards per carry and 183.6 per game.
A three-year starter, he amassed 588 carries, 5,134 yards, 74 rushing touchdowns and 87 total touchdowns with just two fumbles. Six of his touchdowns came on special teams and one on defense.