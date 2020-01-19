Football recruiting: Jacksonville's Wiggins chooses JSU

JACKSONVILLE — The Class 4A back of the year says he will be a Jacksonville State Gamecock.
Jacksonville High running back Rontarius Wiggins announced his commitment to stay home for his college football playing years via Facebook on Sunday, with a picture of him in a road-white JSU uniform against a red backdrop.
The picture said, simply, “Committed. Ron Wiggins.”
Wiggins was voted the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A back of the year and received the plaque Wednesday, at the ASWA’s annual football awards banquet. He was also a first-team ASWA all-state pick and The Anniston Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year.
“I really can’t explain how I decided,” Wiggins said. “I just thought it would be a good fit.”
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Wiggins, listed as a three-star prospect by 247sports, said JSU recruited him as a running back. Speaking in December, he said running back was his first choice.
JSU was Wiggins’ first college offer, made during the 2018 season. Since then, he accumulated a total of 14 offers, including several from “Group of Five” Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
As of Wednesday, Wiggins said UAB, Troy and Georgia Southern were his top choices.
Wiggins rushed for a county-record 2,835 yards and 47 touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards a carry in 2019. He rushed for 5,384 yards and 84 touchdowns in two seasons as Jacksonville’s starting tailback.
Jacksonville went 23-4 during his time as the starter. The 2019 Golden Eagles advanced past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, reaching the 4A title game before falling to UMS Wright 28-17.