Football recruiting: Elston goes from Donoho, to Saks, to Oxford and to JSU

OXFORD — Rod Elston's football journey covered three high schools from February to August of last year, and he says it helped him to land a chance to play college ball.
Elston participated in Oxford's National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday. He's headed to Jacksonville State as a defensive back and preferred walk-on.
"UAB talked to me a lot as a preferred walk-on, but I thought JSU was the best for me," Elston said. "I know a couple of guys at JSU, and I feel like it's the best fit, as far as style of play on the defense."
Elston is a three-time Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick, with Donoho in 2018 and 2019 and Oxford in 2020. He played running back and safety for both schools.
In February of last year, he transferred from Class 1A Donoho to 3A Saks, where he attended school before Donoho. He transferred to 6A Oxford after going through summer workouts with Saks.
Elston said the move to Oxford paid off.
"A lot of coaches didn't look at me when I was in 1A ball," he said. "Since I moved to Oxford, I got a lot of interest."
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Elston finished 2020 with 81 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He recovered two fumbles and broke up 18 passes.
He also rushed for 289 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 81 yards and two scores.
"Rod is probably one of the best athletes I've ever coached," Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said.