Football recruiting: Donoho's Smedley makes it official

Donoho wide receiver Amari Smedley made it official Wednesday, signing to play for Point University. His signing ceremony came five days after he announced his commitment via social media.
Smedley chose Point, an NAIA school based in West Point, Ga., over an offer from Culver-Stockton.
“I chose Point University because it just felt like home, and I want to stay closer so my family can watch me play,” he said.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Smedley made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team after his junior season.
A knee injury shortened his senior season. He suffered torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in a loss to Wadley on Oct. 16.
“My knee is getting back stronger than ever,” he said last week. “I think it affected my recruiting a lot because it ended my season early, so it was kind of hard to gather up enough film.
“Now I have to work even harder to get my body back right.”