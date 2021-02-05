Football recruiting: Donoho's Smedley chooses Point

A knee injury claimed some of Amari Smedley’s football Fridays, but it didn’t keep him from playing on Saturdays.
The senior Donoho wide receiver announced his commitment to Point University on Thursday night via social media.
“I’m so blessed, and it is honestly a dream come true,” Smedley said.
Smedley chose Point, an NAIA school based in West Point, Ga., over an offer from Culver-Stockton.
“I chose Point University because it just felt like home, and I want to stay closer so my family can watch me play,” he said.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Smedley made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team after his junior season.
Smedley suffered torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in a loss to Wadley on Oct. 16.
“My knee is getting back stronger than ever,” he said. “I think it affected my recruiting a lot because it ended my season early, so it was kind of hard to gather up enough film.
“Now I have to work even harder to get my body back right.”