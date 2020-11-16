Football recruiting: Anniston's Kite gets offers from Penn State, JSU (updated)

One season of varsity football has netted Anniston’s Antonio Kite two football offers, and counting, to go with all of his basketball offers.
Anniston assistant coach Bradley Ball got the call Monday that Penn State offered the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kite a full ride as a defensive back. Jacksonville State followed shortly with a similar offer.
Ball expects more football offers to come Kite’s way.
“By Friday,” Ball said, “he’ll have more football offers than basketball offers.”
Kite’s basketball offers so far include Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB, South Alabama and Alabama State. He says he also has regular contact with Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan.
As for football, Ball said he’s received feelers from coaches for Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee.
The timing of Kite’s football offers surrounds Ball’s sending out a video cut-up of Kite’s football highlights. Ball sent the tape to coaches around the country over the weekend.
Penn State bit, then JSU.
Kite said he views football as “an option.”
“I’ll choose at the end of my high school career,” he said. “It’s very fun. I love it.”
Kite, more known for basketball, also played football through his eighth-grade year. He focused on basketball as a freshman and sophomore in high school but resumed football this season.
“I talked to him yesterday, and if presented with the opportunity to play both, he’d play both,” Ball said. “He’ll make the best decision for him.”
Kite runs a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash, Ball said. College coaches typically pursue defensive backs 6-foot-0 or taller with such speed.
Kite had six interceptions this season, while helping Anniston reached the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs fell 29-28 to Bibb County in Friday’s second-round action.
Kite also saw time at wide receiver, catching six passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
He played primarily defense, seeing time at cornerback and safety.
“When they saw those six interceptions on his film, they were like, ‘Man, the guy really has an eye, and he’s a ball hawk,’” Ball said.
UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.
Kite has received additional offers from UAB and Alabama State.