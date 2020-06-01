Football recruiting: Anniston's Hunley headed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff; TSU offers Oxford's Kirksey

Anniston safety/athlete Tony Hunley will play college football, just farther west than he originally thought.
The one-time Mississippi College commit has switched and plans to sign with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“I made a change in schools,” he said. “It was a greater scholarship for me, and it’s Division I.”
Hunley was one of 10 Anniston players to announce college decisions on National Signing Day, in February. After playing at Saks, he layed his senior season at Anniston, helping the Bulldogs reach the 4A semifinals.
Hunley played safety and running back for Anniston. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder had 87 tackles with six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,110 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick in 4A and first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection as an athlete.
Hunley said he also plans to walk on in baseball at APB.
Kirksey gets offer
Oxford senior offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey received a scholarship offer from Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee State, he announced through Twitter on Sunday.
“They called me and said they watched my highlight film, and they were very impressed,” he said. “They said they want to take a chance on me.”
Kirksey said he’s also had contact with coaches from Southern Mississippi and South Alabama.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior was a second-team ASWA 6A all-state selection and first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection in 2019, helping Oxford win its first state title in 26 years and first ever in 6A. He graded 84 percent on the season with 36 “pancake” blocks.