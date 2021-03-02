You are the owner of this article.
Football recruiting: Alexandria's Trantham bound for JSU

Grady Trantham

Alexandria's Grady Trantham signs to play football for Jacksonville State on Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Medley/The Anniston Star)

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

ALEXANDRIA — Grady Trantham worried he waited too long to get serious about football, but the Alexandria senior did enough to get his foot in Division I’s door.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive end/tight end held a signing ceremony Tuesday to mark his acceptance of a preferred walk-on offer from Jacksonville State.

Trantham said the offer came after talks with long-time JSU assistant coach Jim Ogle over the past month.

“He had mentioned me coming to play and asked me if I wanted to, and I told him I’m all for it,” Trantham said. “Last week, we found out that I had the walk-on spot, and he sent the thing for me to sign.”

Trantham was a first-team selection to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state team as a defensive end. He finished 2020 with 79 solo tackles and 23 assists. He also had 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

He was first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County as a defensive end and made first-team as a tight end after his junior season.

“I wish I would’ve started really working my freshman year,” Trantham said. “I could’ve played more. I didn’t touch the field until my junior year, and that’s one thing I really regret. Freshman and sophomore year, I just didn’t work, and it showed.”

As for Trantham’s position in college, Ogle left him “no clue.”

“He said it depends on how I carry my weight,” Trantham said. “It’s anything from tight end to wideout or defense, anywhere on defense. I’ve played everywhere.

“I’ll play whatever’s best for the team.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

