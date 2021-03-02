Football recruiting: Alexandria's Trantham bound for JSU

ALEXANDRIA — Grady Trantham worried he waited too long to get serious about football, but the Alexandria senior did enough to get his foot in Division I’s door.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive end/tight end held a signing ceremony Tuesday to mark his acceptance of a preferred walk-on offer from Jacksonville State.
Trantham said the offer came after talks with long-time JSU assistant coach Jim Ogle over the past month.
“He had mentioned me coming to play and asked me if I wanted to, and I told him I’m all for it,” Trantham said. “Last week, we found out that I had the walk-on spot, and he sent the thing for me to sign.”
Trantham was a first-team selection to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state team as a defensive end. He finished 2020 with 79 solo tackles and 23 assists. He also had 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
He was first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County as a defensive end and made first-team as a tight end after his junior season.
“I wish I would’ve started really working my freshman year,” Trantham said. “I could’ve played more. I didn’t touch the field until my junior year, and that’s one thing I really regret. Freshman and sophomore year, I just didn’t work, and it showed.”
As for Trantham’s position in college, Ogle left him “no clue.”
“He said it depends on how I carry my weight,” Trantham said. “It’s anything from tight end to wideout or defense, anywhere on defense. I’ve played everywhere.
“I’ll play whatever’s best for the team.”