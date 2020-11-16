Football recruiting: Alexandria's Royal picks up second 'Power 5' offer

Alexandria standout running back/safety Ronnie Royal picked up his second scholarship offer from a “Power 5” conference school Monday, from Florida State.
Alexandria coach Todd Ginn confirmed the offer.
Florida State’s offer comes five days after South Carolina was the first to offer Royal.
Royal is a major player in Alexandria’s playoff run, which reached Friday’s quarterfinal showdown with Pleasant Grove at home. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound freshman is a third-year starter with 52 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
On offense, he has 1,817 rushing yards on 187 carries and 30 touchdowns. He has an additional 314 yards on 16 pass receptions with four touchdowns, and he’s completed five of seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.