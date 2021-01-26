Football recruiting: Alexandria's Logan headed to Point University

ALEXANDRIA — A veteran offensive line was a key to Alexandria’s run to the 5A quarterfinals in 2020, and at least one Valley Cub lineman will play on Saturdays.
Jaylon Logan, a first-team all-state and All-Calhoun County selection, announced his commitment to Point University on Tuesday, via social media.
Logan said he chose Point over offers from McPherson College, William Penn, Culver Stockton, Birmingham Southern and Lagrange University.
“What made me choose Point University was Coach (Harley) Taber, the offensive line coach,” Logan said. “He has the same intensity that Coach Todd Ginn brings (to Alexandria), and when I visited earlier in January, I fell in love with the school, and it felt like home.”
A 6-foot-1, 265-pound lineman, Logan finished 2020 with a 90 percent grade or better in all 13 games.
“He can play anywhere on the line,” Ginn said.
The national signing period for college football starts Feb. 3.