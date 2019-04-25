OXFORD — A family move that’s been in the works for weeks led football and baseball standout Trey Higgins to withdraw from Oxford High School on Thursday. He will enroll at Rome (Ga.) High on Monday.
Higgins will follow his father, Revy, who is leaving his job as middle school physical education coach at Lincoln and will work in ISS and weight lifting at Rome Middle School.
Trey Higgins said the move has nothing to do with Ryan Herring’s recent resignation as Oxford’s head football coach to become head coach at Pierce County (Ga.) High School.
“Me and my dad, we had been planning this before we knew Coach Herring was leaving,” Higgins said. “We just didn’t want to come out about it and distract the baseball team, or anything.
“We started looking, and I finally got to be with my dad, and we felt like this was the best opportunity for me, the best opportunity for us both, really.”
Oxford’s baseball season ended Saturday, in a first-round Class 6A playoff series against Hartselle.
Higgins, a sophomore, was Oxford’s starting quarterback in 2018 and saw extended action as a freshman, as then-quarterback Abe Peoples battled nagging injuries. According to 247sports, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound Higgins is a three-star prospect as a dual-threat quarterback with at least one early scholarship offer, from Jacksonville State.
In football, Higgins completed 110 of 172 passes for 1,584 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping Oxford to a 10-3 season and run to the 6A quarterfinals.
Rome has won Georgia 5A football titles in 2016 and 2017 and was runner-up last season. Rome’s four-year starting quarterback, Knox Kadum, signed with Virginia Tech in February.
Higgins said he’ll be “competing” to be starting quarterback.
“Another kid just moved in, and I don’t know his name, from somewhere over in Georgia,” he said.
Higgins was also Oxford’s starting shortstop and No. 2 hitter in the order. He said he considers himself “a utility guy” in baseball, with a preference to play in the middle, at shortstop or center field.
As for which sport is his lean, “I want to play both as long as I can,” he said. “I don’t want to limit myself by any means. I just want to be able to play both as long as I can and just see which one is the best opportunity for me.”
Asked whether he’d have interest in a college that would let him play both sports, he said, “absolutely.”
Coty Blanchard, Alabama’s 2009 Mr. Football, spurned offers to play baseball at Mississippi State when JSU offered to let him play both sports.
“I want to thank Oxford for everything they’ve done for me,” Higgins said. “They’ve, like, molded me into who I am now, but I’m really excited for what the future holds and can’t wait to get over to Rome and get to work.”
He described Herring and Oxford baseball coach Wes Brooks as “two really good men.”
“Coach Brooks, he was always there to pick me up when I was down and to keep me humble when I was up,” Higgins said. “I’m really going to miss him, and Coach Herring is a really passionate coach. He loved the game and loved us more than we could imagine.”