Flag football: Rough start dooms Oxford in state final

Oxford-Auburn flag football final

Oxford's Reygan White carries the ball in Oxford's state flag football title game against Auurn on Wednesday.

 Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

AUBURN — Oxford’s quest for a state flag-football championship ended with a left-handed barrage.

Auburn quarterback Brooke Hallman threw four first-half touchdown passes, and the Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 26-6 in Wednesday’s state final in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

