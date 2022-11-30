Flag football: Rough start dooms Oxford in state final

AUBURN — Oxford’s quest for a state flag-football championship ended with a left-handed barrage.
Auburn quarterback Brooke Hallman threw four first-half touchdown passes, and the Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 26-6 in Wednesday’s state final in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Oxford finished 15-4, reaching the second-ever AHSAA flag-football final a year after falling in the semifinals.
Auburn (10-1) becomes the second state flag football champion in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. Hewitt-Trussville beat Oxford in the semifinals on the way to the 2021 title.
Things went against Oxford quickly, helping Auburn build a 26-0 halftime lead.
Oxford’s first two possessions ended in interceptions, and Auburn took advantage with Syriah Daniels’ 70-yard, catch-and-run touchdown on the Tigers’ first snap.
It was the first of four Hallman touchdown passes in the half. The accurate lefty also completed touchdown passes of nine and five yards to Kristianna W..are and 11 yards to Taite Pearson and two conversion passes.
Hallman completed 19 of 29 passes for 224 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Auburn dominated possession time, 31:48 to 13:45.
Oxford's Xai Whitfield intercepted two Hallman passes, helping the Yellow Jackets shut the Tigers out in the second half. She also had 12 pass receptions for 143 yards and a score.
Whitfield also scored Oxford's lone touchdown, hauling in Gabrielle Lindsey's 49-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 to play.
Lindsey hit on 15 of 29 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
This story will be updated after postgame interviews.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.