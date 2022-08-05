Five things to know about White Plains football heading into the 2022 season:

—Chandler Tyree enters his fourth season as a head coach, all at White Plains. He’s 10-20 overall and 2-17 in region play.
—That 10-20 record in three seasons warrants context. White Plains has made the playoffs once in its football history, in 1994. Also, the Wildcats won just six games in the five years before Tyree became head coach. They haven’t had a winning season since 2003.
—Key losses from 2021 include All-State running back/linebacker Walker O’Steen and All-State defensive lineman Kendrick Ball.
—Highlighting the returning group for White Plains are three All-Calhoun County players: senior lineman/linebacker Brandon Hahm, junior defensive back/quarterback Dylan Barksdale and senior linebacker/fullback Wade Thompson.
—Realignment changed little for White Plains, with Talladega moving down from Class 5A and replacing Cherokee County, which stayed in 4A but moved north into a different region. Cleburne County, Handley, Jacksonville, Munford and Anniston remain in the Wildcats’ region. The Wildcats’ non-region slate includes Ranburne and Oak Grove at home, Hokes Bluff and Westbrook Christian on the road.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.