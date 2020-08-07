Five things to know about White Plains football 2020

Five things to know about White Plains football heading into the 2020 season:
—Chandler Tyree enters his second season as a head coach, both at White Plains. He led the Wildcats to a 3-7 mark in 2019. It was White Plains’ best season since a 5-5 finish in 2013.
—Realignment strengthened the Wildcats’ Class 4A region. Gone are Hokes Bluff, Oneonta and Ashville. The new seven-team region includes Handley and Munford, to go along with established members Jacksonville, Anniston, Cherokee County, Cleburne County and White Plains. The Wildcats’ toughest region schedule stretch features Anniston on Oct. 2, followed by an open date then Munford and Handley.
—White Plains’ non-region slate includes regular Ranburne in the Aug. 21 season opener, followed by Calhoun County-based opponent Donoho. The midseason non-region game has the Wildcats going to Elmore County, and they finish at home, against Pleasant Valley.
—Key losses from White Plains’ 2019 team include running back Jaden Harris, lineman Will Osteen, linebacker Ethan Bozarth and safety Teddy Hall. All were All-Calhoun County players last season.
—Key returnees include quarterback Jaden Chatman, who threw for 2,234 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Also back is all-county offensive lineman Jackson Arnold. Among a group of newcomers this year is all-state basketball player Brody Baker, who figures to help White Plains at wide receiver and could add a defensive role.