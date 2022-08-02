 Skip to main content
Five things to know about Wellborn football in 2022

WELLBORN PANTHERS - Jeff Smith Head Coach

Five things to know about Wellborn football heading into the 2022 season:

—Jeff Smith enters his 14th season as Wellborn’s head coach. He’s 88-56 in 13 seasons with the Panthers, including a 57-32 region record and 9-10 playoff record. In 26 years as a head coach overall, he’s 164-111.

