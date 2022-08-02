Five things to know about Wellborn football in 2022

Five things to know about Wellborn football heading into the 2022 season:
—Jeff Smith enters his 14th season as Wellborn’s head coach. He’s 88-56 in 13 seasons with the Panthers, including a 57-32 region record and 9-10 playoff record. In 26 years as a head coach overall, he’s 164-111.
—Wellborn is 31-14 over the past four seasons, going .500 or better in all four. That includes a 12-2 run in 2019 and 9-2 season in 2020.
—Wellborn entered 2021 finding its way after major graduation and transfer losses and started 0-3, but the Panthers rebounded to go 5-4 in the regular season and make the playoffs. The Panthers return 10 players that made the Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team last season.
—Highlighting the returning group is second-year starting quarterback Grayson Johnson. Other All-County returnees include running backs Omarion Curry and Xavier Parker, wide receiver Brennan Talley, offensive linemen Austin Smith and Imarion Jenkins, defensive linemen JaySilas Montgomery, Ethan Carroll and Logan Nelson and two-way lineman Andrew Salter.
—Realignment sent Wellborn south. The new region includes familiar region foes Saks, Weaver and Randolph County which moved back up to 3A after two seasons in 2A. Wellborn and Randolph County were regular region rivals prior to 2020. The Panthers also kept Anniston and former region foe Ohatchee on the schedule and will play two more non-region games, against Talladega and Cleburne County.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.