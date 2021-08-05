Five things to know about Wellborn football 2021

Five facts about the Panthers as they enter the 2021 season:
—Wellborn enters its 13th season under Wellborn graduate and head coach Jeff Smith. He’s 83-51 at Wellborn and 159-106 in 24 seasons overall, including stays at Ohatchee and Hueytown. His Wellborn teams have made the playoffs nine times, advancing as far as the 2019 3A semifinals.
—Wellborn finished in a three-way tie for the 3A, Region 5 title in 2020, taking the region’s second playoff qualifying spot based on the tiebreaker. The Panthers beat Phil Campbell in the first round before falling to eventual state champion Fyffe in the second round. They finished 9-2 overall.
—Wellborn has taken a big hit from graduation, losing 30 seniors over the past two years. Of those 30 graduates, 24 were starters. The most notable loss was 2020 senior Jett Smith, a three-year starter at quarterback and four-year starter at middle linebacker. He finished his career with 624 tackles, the second highest total on Alabama High School Athletic Association records. He was The Star’s All-Calhoun County 1A-3A player of the year and 3A lineman of the year, as voted by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He signed with Jacksonville State.
—A player like Jett Smith needs multiple replacements. Grayson Johnson steps in at quarterback, and Brayden Dempsey will move from the defensive line to middle linebacker. Dempsey is the lone remaining starter from Wellborn’s 2019 semifinal team.
—Wellborn has arguably the toughest schedule in Region 5 this year, including road games against contenders Piedmont and Saks. The Panthers also open with a non-region game at Anniston, a rematch of their 12-7 victory over the Bulldogs at home last season. Their other non-region game has Hamilton coming to Wellborn on Sept. 24.