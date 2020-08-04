Five things to know about Wellborn football 2020

Five things to know about Wellborn football heading into the 2020 season:
—Jeff Smith enters his 29th year in coaching, 24th year as a head coach and 12th year as Wellborn’s head coach. He’s 150-104 overall, including a 74-49 mark at Wellborn. He’s coached 15 playoff teams, including three teams that advanced to the quarterfinals. His 2019 Panthers reached the Class 3A semifinals. He was selected to be the Alabama North All-Stars head coach and received the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 3A Making a Difference Award during the offseason.
—Wellborn’s already stout 3A region arguably got tougher with reclassification. Gone are perennial contender Randolph County and 2019 surprise playoff team B.B. Comer. Hokes Bluff moved down after making the 4A playoffs each of the past four seasons. Ohatchee, a top-five team in 2A and 3A semifinalist in 2016, moved back up and into what’s now 3A, Region 5. The rest of the region roster features old Region 6 staples: 3A state champion Piedmont, 3A semifinalist Wellborn, Glencoe, Pleasant Valley, Saks and Weaver.
—The highlight of Wellborn’s non-region schedule is the Aug. 21 opener against crosstown power Anniston at home. The game will mark the first between Anniston and Wellborn since 1999. Anniston holds a 17-15-1 lead in the all-time series, dating back to a 7-7 tie in 1957. Anniston won the last four meetings, from 1996-99. Wellborn will play at Anniston next season.
—Key losses for Wellborn include all-state offensive linemen Dalton and Dylan Gilbert; All-Calhoun County offensive lineman Logan Grubbs; all-county wide receiver Evan Beadles; all-county defensive linemen Harley Kendall, Keegan Pritchett, Armonte Tyus and Ryan Haisch; all-county linebacker Chase Carroll; and all-county safety Logan Hill.
—Key returnees include quarterback-middle linebacker Jett Smith, a two-time, first-team all-state selection. Also back are all-county backs Calvin Spinks, Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath; all-county offensive lineman Kaden Goodwin; all-county tight end Tavarus Berry; all-county defensive lineman Tae Traylor; all-county fullback/linebacker Logan Brooks; all-county defensive back Christian Figueroa; all-county athletes Keyonte Curry and Tiquan Thomas; and all-county kicker Branden Morales.