 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Five things to know about Weaver football heading into the 2022 season:

Wellborn Weaver Sights

The Weaver Bearcats walk their stadium steps for the last time before the Wellborn vs Weaver AHSAA football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Weaver at a glance

Five things to know about Weaver football heading into the 2022 season:

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.