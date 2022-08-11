Weaver at a glance
Weaver at a glance
Five things to know about Weaver football heading into the 2022 season:
—Gary Atchley enters his second season as Weaver’s head football coach. The Bearcats finished 1-9 in 2021.
—Weaver’s one victory in 2021, 20-7 over Glencoe, marked progress. The Bearcats ended a 21-game losing streak that dated back to a first-round playoff loss in 2018.
—Weaver’s most notable graduation loss from 2021 was All-Calhoun County linebacker Kohl Perry.
—Highlighting the returning group for the Bearcats are five All-County players: senior wide receiver Jeffrey Miles, freshman quarterback Kaden Gooden, sophomore linebacker Richard Knowlton, senior running back Payton Martin and senior offensive lineman Cameron Thornton.
—Realignment brings big changes for Weaver in region play. The Bearcats moved from 3A North to 3A South and will no longer have to contend with Piedmont and Ohatchee. The new region includes old region opponents Saks and Wellborn but aligns Weaver with Beulah, Chidersburg, Dadeville and Randolph County. Only Saks and Dadeville had winning records in 2021, and Wellborn was 5-5. Weaver plays Donoho, Glencoe, Asbury and Pleasant Valley in non-region play. Glenoe and Pleasant Valley were part of Weaver’s region until this season.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
