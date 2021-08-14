Five things to know about Weaver football 2021

Five facts about the Bearcats as they enter the 2021 season:
—Gary Atchley enters his first season as a head football coach. He has been the school’s head coach in girls basketball and softball and will retain softball. In football, he served as offensive coordinator under former Weaver head coach Daryl Hamby, who led the Bearcats to eight playoff appearances in nine years.
—Weaver is coming off of back-to-back winless seasons, a first in the history of Bearcat football. Their only other winless season was 2009. Opponents outscored Weaver 962-143 over those two seasons. Weaver’s 20-game losing streak dates back to a first-round playoff loss to Westminster Christian in 2018.
—Weaver’s tough 2019 and 2020 seasons owed largely to the roster getting very young, very quickly after 2018. Injuries also played a role. The upside is that a young team has had two years to grow, and Atchley has brought his enthusiasm to bear in the offseason with encouraging showings in the spring jamboree and summer 7-on-7s.
—Among Weaver’s several returnees includes freshman Kaden Gooden, who will team with Jackson Williams in a two-quarterback system. When one is quarterback, the other plays running back. Gooden also plays defensive back. Another player to watch is fullback/guard/linebacker Payton Martin, who can give Weaver a Caleb Allison-like dimension when he plays fullback. H-back/middle linebacker Christian Marturello will wear Allison’s jersey number, 30. Sophomore middle linebacker Richard Knowlton will team with Marturello in the middle. On the back end, Williams will also play safety. Armane Burton, Jayden Sturkie and Jeffrey Miles will also roam the secondary and double up as ball carriers and pass receivers on offense.
—The most important initial goal for Weaver is putting the losing streak to rest, and two chances loom early, with home games against Douglas (Aug. 20) and Glencoe (Sept. 3). After that, the Bearcats face a four-game road swing, partly because of having to make up last season’s COVID-19 forfeits. The other two home games are Saks (Oct. 8) and Wellborn (Oct. 15).