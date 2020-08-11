Five things to know about Weaver football 2020

Five things to know about Weaver football heading into the 2020 season:
—Justin Taylor enters his second year as a head coach. He inherited a team that lost nearly all of its production to graduation. Injuries plus defections that come with coaching and culture changes took their toll in Taylor’s first year. So did a brutal region, unforgiving to rebuilding programs. The Bearcats finished 0-10.
—Realignment didn’t leave Weaver a more forgiving region. What used to be Class 3A’s, Region 6 is now Region 5, with many of the same teams. The region includes all of Calhoun County’s 3A teams: Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn. Glencoe, from just over the Etowah County line, returns with the rest of the group. Hokes Bluff, down from 4A, and Ohatchee, back up from 2A after a two-year reclassification cycle, joined the new alignment, replacing Randolph County and B.B. Comer.
—Weaver’s non-region schedule takes the Bearcats to Douglas on Aug. 21 and to Armuchee (Ga.) on Sept. 25. Weaver finishes the regular season with Ashville at home, on Oct. 30.
—Key losses for Weaver include three college signees, fullback/linebacker Isaiah Woods (Tennessee Tech), athlete Davontae Hilliard (Thomas Moore University) and lineman Dalton Arnett (Birmingham Southern).
—Because so many young players got pressed into playing time last season, Weaver returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense, based on starters at season’s end. Key returnees for the Bearcats include lineman Bailey Stephens, who was lost to injury in the 2019 spring game and will take Arnett’s spot. Wide receiver/safety Brendyn Knight returns, as does. All-Calhoun County selections Richard Knowlton and Armane Burton stepped in to fill Woods’ defensive roles after Woods’ midseason injury. Also back are all-county picks Cam Thornton and Jackson Williams.