Saks at a glance
Five things to know about Saks football heading into the 2022 season:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
Saks at a glance
Five things to know about Saks football heading into the 2022 season:
—Jonathan Miller enters his 11th year as a head football coach, all at Saks. He stands seven victories shy of 100 … 93-28. He holds the school record for wins by a head coach, besting Jack Stewart (70-40-4).
—Saks went 12-2 in 2021, falling to Piedmont 52-44 in overtime in the Class 3A semifinals. It marked Saks’ ninth winning season and fifth with double-digit wins under Miller.
—The Wildcats had several key losses, especially at the skill positions. The following All-Calhoun County players graduated: quarterback Sean Parnell, running back Rickey Garrett, wide receiver Shon Elston, wide receiver/defensive back Jalen McCants, defensive lineman Braelan Robinson, linebacker Deniro Goode, linebacker Jashun Prothro, offensive lineman Clay Rucker and defensive lineman Jamari McBride. Also departed is all-county defensive back Gavin Doss, who transferred to James Clemons after his mother changed jobs.
—Highlighting the returning group for Saks are four All-Calhoun County players: offensive linemen Ramond Pearson and J.J. Waters, punter Dorien Walker and linebacker Keondre Johnson.
—Realignment sent Saks south, along long-time region rivals Wellborn and Weaver. The new region also includes Beulah, Dadeville, Childersburg and Randolph County. The non-region schedule includes Ohatchee and B.B. Comer at home and Sylvania and Talladega on the road.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.