Five things to know about Saks football 2021

Five facts about the Wildcats as they enter the 2021 season:
—Jonathan Miller enters his 10th season as a head coach, all at Saks. He’s the winningest coach in Saks history at 81-26, with eight playoff appearances in nine seasons. His teams have reached the quarterfinals (third round) four times and semifinals twice. The Wildcats won region titles in 2013 and 2017.
—Saks is coming off of a rebound year. The Wildcats finished 9-4, winning seven games in a row before falling to Piedmont in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Depleted by five surgical injuries, Saks went 4-5 in 2019, missing the playoffs for the lone season in Miller’s tenure.
—After going 6-8 through 2019 and five games of 2020, maturity began paying off for the Wildcats. Players pressed into early playing time in 2019 gained footing and confidence and made a run more typical of the Miller years. Their seven-game winning streak included victories over three playoff teams: Geraldine, East Lawrence and J.B. Pennington. The 46-14 victory at Geraldine started the streak, and victories over East Lawrence and J.B. Pennington came in the playoffs.
—Experience abounds for Saks. Sean Parnell returns to become the first third-year starting quarterback in Miller’s tenure at Saks. Rickey Garrett is a third-year starter at running back. Both are returning All-Calhoun County selections, along with wide receiver/defensive back Jalen McCants, defensive lineman Braelan Robinson, running back/linebacker Jashaun Prothro, running back/safety Deniro Goode and wide receiver/cornerback Shon Elston.
—Saks went on its 2020 winning streak after losing to Class 3A, Region 5 powers Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee back-to-back-to-back. This year’s schedule lines up the same, only Saks gets Piedmont and Wellborn at home this time. If Saks can make that early climb, the downhill slope follows, all the way to the playoffs. The key is Saks staying healthy, especially for those three key region games early. Any injuries will have time to mend after that.