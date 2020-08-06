Five things to know about Saks football 2020

Five things to know about Saks football heading into the 2020 season:
—Jonathan Miller enters his ninth season as Saks’ head football coach and his 19th as a member of Saks’ coaching staff. At 72-22, he’s Saks’ all-time winningest coach. He has eight winning seasons and four seasons with 10 or more victories. His 9-7 playoff record includes two semifinal runs, in 2013 and 2017. The Alexandria grad also has a 46-10 region record.
—Realignment didn’t make Saks’ brutal region any easier. Gone from what used to be Class 3A, Region 6 are 2019 quarterfinalist Randolph County and No. 4 playoff qualifier B.B. Comer. In with the new alignment are Hokes Bluff, which moved down from 4A, and Ohatchee, which moved up from 2A. Ohatchee made the playoffs two years in a row in 3A, Region 6, including a semifinal run in 2016, before the previous reclassification sent the Indians down to 2A in 2018 and 2019. Still in Saks’ region are 3A state champion Piedmont, 2019 semifinalist Wellborn, Glencoe, Pleasant Valley and Weaver.
—Saks’ non-region schedule features the Aug. 21 season-opener against Sylvania and an Aug. 28 game against Talladega, both at home. Sylvania made the 3A quarterfinals in 2017 and went 7-4 with a playoff berth in 2019. Talladega, coached by former Donoho head coach Shannon Felder, moves back up to 5A after two years in 4A, and the Tigers have made the playoffs the past three seasons. That stretch followed a playoff drought dating back through the 1996 season. Talladega’s three-year run of playoff berths marks only the second time in program history in which the Tigers made the playoffs multiple years in a row. They made it four years in a row, from 1992-95.
—Saks’ key losses include All-Calhoun County wide receivers/defensive backs Leonta Jones and Kyle Goedde, all-county athlete Zay Elston and all-county lineman Hunter McLeod. Saks also lost quarterback Roilan Torres, who missed most of his senior season with a knee injury. Also counting as a loss, all-county running back/defensive back Rod Elston left Saks after transferring to Saks, from Donoho. Elston is bound for Oxford.
—A slew of injuries last season caused younger players to see more action, and key returnees include quarterback Sean Parnell, who filled in for Torres as a sophomore. Also back is wide receiver/defensive back Jalen McCants, who made second-team All-Calhoun County as a defensive back last season, and running back Rickey Garrett. A player to watch is C.J. Gresham, who will see time at quarterback, other spots on offense and on defense as Miller seeks to use his speed. Up front, Saks returns seniors Tre Bolton and Elijah Bush.