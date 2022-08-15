Pleasant Valley at a glance
Pleasant Valley at a glance
Five things to know about Pleasant Valley football heading into the 2022 season:
—Jonathan Nix enters his eighth season as the Raiders’ head coach and 14th season overall. He’s 20-50 at Pleasant Valley and 57-78 overall, including a 30-5 mark in three seasons at Ragland.
—Peasant Valley has been 5-5 or better seven times in 40 years, twice under Nix, whose teams went 5-5 in 2018 and 2019.
—The Raiders lost one All-Calhoun County player to graduation … quarterback/defensive back Brayden Maye.
—Highlighting the returning group for Pleasant Valley are 10 all-county players: RB/LB/KR/PR/KO Zeke Curvin, OL/DL Grey Knight, LB Luke Cramer, DL Connor Crump, RB/DB Dalton Haynes, DB/WR Morgan Rich, DB/EB Hunter Sparks, DB/RB Jadon Sparks, RB/LB Dason Vick.
—Realignment might have benefitted Pleasant Valley more than any other team in Calhoun County. The Raiders dropped from 3A to 2A and no longer share a region with county 3A powers Piedmont, Ohatchee, Saks and Wellborn. The Raiders enter a strong 2A region, which includes state runner-up Cleveland and 2021 quarterfinalist Southeastern. Gaston, Holly Pond, Locust Fork and West End-Walnut Grove round out the region. Pleasant Valley also plays Donoho, Ragland, Spring Garden and Weaver in non-region play.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
