You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five things to know about Pleasant Valley football 2021

Pleasant Valley football

The Pleasant Valley Raiders work out during preseason football practice.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Five facts about the Raiders as they enter the 2021 season:

—Jonathan Nix enters his seventh year as Pleasant Valley’s head coach and 13th year as a head coach overall. He’s 19-41 at Pleasant Valley with 5-5 finishes in 2018 and 2019. He’s 56-69 overall, including stays at Ragland and Ashville.

—The Raiders are coming off of a 3-7 finish in 2020. They went 2-5 in the brutal Class 3A, Region 5, with victories over Glencoe and Weaver. Defensive back/running back Andruw Sanders, linebacker Caleb Ramsey and lineman Damon Parr were selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team. Sanders and Ramsey were seniors.

—Pleasant Valley’s struggles in 2020 owed largely to graduation. Several players who keyed those 5-5 teams in 2018 and 2019 had moved on, including 2019 all-state picks Colby Nelson and Cole Proper. The Raiders also took a hit after last season, when Parr and All-Calhoun County running back Jake Upton transferred to Alexandria.

—Key returnees this season start with senior quarterback Braydon Maye, who made second-team all-county last season. Junior linebacker/running back Zeke Curvin and senior running back Nate Shaw were honorable-mention all-county picks last season. The Raiders have several new players covering all academic years. Junior tight end Dakota Roberts wowed in the Raiders’ 26-22 victory in Friday’s jamboree at Collinsville. Senior running back/cornerback Zeke Johnson, a basketball player, came out for football and also showed out at Collinsville.

—Pleasant Valley has graduated 20 starters the past two years, and life in 3A, Region 5 can be unforgiving. The Raiders have several new players out, including three seniors who have not played varsity football. A sense of mystery surrounds this team, even to Nix.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags