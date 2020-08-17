Five things to know about Pleasant Valley football 2020

Five things to know about Pleasant Valley football heading into the 2020 season:
—Jonathan Nix enters his 12th season as a head coach, his sixth at Pleasant Valley. Including his time at Ashville and Ragland, he’s 53-62 overall, 16-34 at Pleasant Valley. The Raiders’ back-to-back 5-5 seasons in 2018 and 2019 mark their first back-to-back seasons of .500 records or better since 2007-08. Pleasant Valley has never finished .500 or better three years in a row, dating back to the program’s first season in 1982.
—Reclassification came and went, and Pleasant Valley remains aligned with Class 3A Calhoun County rivals Piedmont, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn. Ohatchee moved back up to 3A and makes it all six 3A teams from Calhoun County in Region 5. Glencoe and Hokes Bluff, which moved down from 4A, round out the region.
—Pleasant Valley’s non-region schedule includes one change, because of COVID-19. The Raiders’ game against Donoho, originally scheduled for Friday, moves to their previously mutual open date, Sept. 25. This came after Donoho lost a week of practice because an assistant coach tested positive. The Raiders also host West End-Walnut Grove on Aug. 28 and at White Plains on Oct. 30.
—Pleasant Valley’s key losses were many. They include the following 2019 All-Calhoun County players: quarterback Brody Phillips, running back Colton East, tight end Colby Nelson, offensive lineman Cole Proper, defensive lineman Jonathan Evans, linebacker Dalton Mize, cornerback/running back Jake Malsy and defensive end Dalton Page.
—Key returnees include the following 2019 all-county picks: lineman Jackson Stubbs, running back/fullback Hunter Sallee, defensive back Andruw Sanders, lineman Damon Parr and lineman Caleb Ramsey and running back Jake Upton.