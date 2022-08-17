Piedmont at a glance
Five things to know about Piedmont football heading into the 2022 season:
—Steve Smith enters his 17th season as Piedmont’s head coach and 28th as a head coach, including time at Cedar Bluff. He’s 271-87 overall, 186-33 at Piedmont.
—Piedmont is coming off a 13-2 season in 2021, including the Bulldogs’ fifth Class 3A state title (2009, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021), all under Smith. Piedmont has made at least the semifinals seven years in a row.
—Graduation took five of Piedmont’s six all-state players from 2021: wide receiver Austin Estes, linebacker Landon Smart, defensive end Noah Reedy, defensive back/wide receiver Omarion Foster and offensive lineman Steven Raney.
—Highlighting the returning group for Piedmont is quarterback Jack Hayes, the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A back of the year. Also back are 13 other All-Calhoun County players: kicker Sloan Smith, linebacker Brody Epps, running back Parker Thornton, wide receiver Gatlyn Gardner, defensive linemen Chance Murphy and Trent Young, defensive back Cody Holloway, defensive back/wide receiver Max Hanson, defensive lineman Fisher Adams, offensive lineman Landon McDaniels, linebacker Luke Rhinehart, offensive lineman Jaylon Sherrill and offensive lineman Conner Williams.
—Realignment kept Piedmont in 3A north but with a different lineup of teams. The new Region 6 includes five teams that made the 3A playoffs in 2021. Besides Piedmont, there’s Geraldine, Ohatchee, Plainview and Sylvania. Rounding out the region are Glencoe, Hokes Bluff and Westbrook Christian. Piedmont’s non-region slate features Cherokee County, Anniston and Sylacauga.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
