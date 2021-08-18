Five things to know about Piedmont football 2021

Five facts about the Bulldogs as they enter the 2021 season:
—Steve Smith enters his 16th season at Piedmont and 27th year as a head coach. He’s 258-76, including his time at Cedar Bluff. He won all four of his state championships (2009, 2015, 2015, 2019) and nine of his 15 region championships at Piedmont. The Bulldogs have won Class 3A’s strongest region six years in a row, prevailing in three-way tiebreakers the past three years. Smith’s teams are 53-21 in the playoffs (43-11 at Piedmont) and 142-18 in region play.
—The Bulldogs finished 12-2 in 2020, falling to eventual 3A champion Fyffe 14-6 in the semifinals. Piedmont outgained Fyffe by a nearly 3-to-1 ratio in total yards, but turnovers on a rainy night in Fyffe played a role.
—Piedmont’s key losses from last season start with defensive lineman/tight end Sean Smith, who finished his career as a three-time finalist for Alabama Sports Writers Association lineman of the year. The Bulldogs also lost all-state defensive back Jakari Foster, who signed with North Alabama, and two other all-state players: wide receiver Jadon Calhoun and running back Elijah Johnson.
—Piedmont returns three all-state players: quarterback Jack Hayes, wide receiver Austin Estes and linebacker Landon Smart. They’re among 16 All-Calhoun County players who return, and the Bulldogs picked up two more all-county players when wide receiver/defensive back Tanner McQueen and lineman Chris John Gurley transferred from Wellborn.
—Up-and-coming players to watch include tailback Brayden Morgan, who rushed for 211 yards (5.9 per carry) and a touchdown in a reserve role last season. Also, fullback/linebacker Parker Thornton figures to have a bigger role in the offense this season. He rushed for 306 yards (9.6 per carry) and three scores last season and caught five passes for 63 yards. Sophomore defensive lineman Fisher Adams (6-0, 295) projects to step in and help Piedmont fill the voids created up front.