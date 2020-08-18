Five things to know about Piedmont football 2020

Five things to know about Piedmont football heading into the 2020 season:
—Steve Smith enters his 26th season as a head football coach, his 15th at Piedmont. He’s 246-74 overall, 161-29 at Piedmont. His stay at Piedmont includes four Class 3A titles (2009, 2015, 2016, 2019), one runner-up finish (2018) and eight region titles. The Bulldogs have won region titles each of the past five years. Including his time at Cedar Bluff, Smith has 14 region titles and a 50-20 playoff record and 17 seasons with 10 or more victories.
—Piedmont’s 3A region has ranked as one of the state’s toughest producing a state finalist each of the past five years and at least two semifinalists. More of the same looks possible with the latest realignment. Gone are 2019 playoff teams B.B Comer and Randolph County, who finished as 3A runner-up in 2017. Replacing them will be Hokes Bluff, who moves down after four consecutive years as a 4A playoff team, and Ohatchee, a 3A semifinalist in 2016 and regular top-five-ranked team in 2A the past two years. Calhoun County rivals Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn remain in the mix, along with Glencoe.
—Per usual, Piedmont has a strong non-region schedule, a fact that has helped the Bulldogs prevail in three-way region tiebreakers the past two years. This year’s slate of non-region opposition includes Geraldine in Friday’s jamboree. Regular-season counters include border rival Cherokee County, considered a contender in its 4A region, 2019 4A runner-up Jacksonville and Alexandria, considered a contender in its 5A region.
—Piedmont’s key graduation losses include the following all-state and/or All-Calhoun County players: wide receiver Silas Thompson, defensive lineman Bryson Ingram, defensive backs Brant Deerman and Tray McFarland and punter/kicker Bryce Mohon, running back/receiver Ethan Swinford, linebacker Malachi Jackson and honorable-mention pick Sean Young.
—Returning are state championship game most valuable player Jack Hayes at quarterback, along with several other all-state and/or all-county players: running back Elijah Johnson; defensive linemen Sean Smith, Jaden Cantrell and Jack Tolbert; linebackers Landon Smart, Brody Epps and Noah Reedy; defensive back/wide receiver Jakari Foster; wide receivers Austin Estes, Max Hanson and Coleman Reid; center Hayden Young; and guard Steven Raney. Intriguing additions include Weaver transfer Jadon Calhoun at cornerback/wide receiver.