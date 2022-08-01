Five things to know about Oxford football in 2022

Five things to know about Oxford football heading into the 2022 season:
—Sam Adams enters his second season as Oxford’s head coach. In 2021, he coached the Yellow Jackets to a 7-5 finish, a region title and a playoff victory over Chelsea.
—In 2021, Adams had to overcome the loss of 42 players from 2020. That included 30 seniors and 12 players who transferred after the coaching change. A year later, Adams has to replace 11 seniors.
—Highlighting the losses from 2021 is Florida signee Miguel Mitchell, who starred at defensive back but also saw time on offense when needed. Oxford also lost five other All-Calhoun County players … center Kyle Pilkington, linebacker Jordan Dobbins, linebacker Shay’nadd Whitfield, defensive lineman Isaiah Wilson and linebacker Nick Merriweather.
—All-County players returning include quarterback Sam Robertson, defensive back Emari Carroll, running back Jaydon Thomas, wide receiver Judd Syer, linebacker Michael Battle, defensie back Jaden Dobbins, defensive lineman Keenan Britt, defensive lineman Josiah Kimbrough, defensive lineman Caleb Tinner and running back D.K. Wilson. Mason Mims, who moved in from Bowden, Ga., is competing with Robertson for the starting quarterback job.
—Realignment put Oxford back in a region with powers Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley, who combined to win four of the past five 6A state titles. As Adams points out to anyone who suggests it’s too tough of a neighborhood for Oxford, the Yellow Jackets won the other state title in that stretch.
