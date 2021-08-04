Five things to know about Oxford football 2021

Five facts about the Yellow Jackets as they enter the 2021 season:
—Oxford enters its first season under head coach Sam Adams. Before Oxford, he went 56-29 in seven seasons as head coach at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. The Patriots made the playoffs six times, reaching the 6A semifinals in 2017 and quarterfinals in 2014.
—While Adams seeks his first state championship as a head coach, he was an assistant coach on three state-championship teams. He coached on Josh Niblett’s staff at Hoover in 2012 and 2013 and helped to guide Trinity High School, of Louisville, Ky., to a state championship in 2005.
—Graduation and transfers claimed much of the talent that helped Oxford win its first state title in 26 years, in 2019. Most notable among 2020 seniors was quarterback Trey Higgins, The Star’s All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year, and wide receiver Roc Taylor. Defensive back/running back Trequon Fegans, a four-star recruit and Miami commit, and offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, a junior with several Division I offers, were among 10 players who transferred.
—Junior Sam Robertson and sophomore Kamari McClellen are battling to replace Higgins. Sophomore Jaydon Thomas comes with a lot of promise at running back. At wide receiver, look for Judd Syer and Ashton Mitchell among a group of seven looking to fill voids left by Taylor and Warren Britt. Key returnees on defense include safety Miguel Mitchell, a Vanderbilt commit, plus linebackers Jordan Dobbins and Shay’nadd Whitfield.
—Oxford’s schedule essentially flips its 2020 slate. Thompson, the 7A champion and new home for Fegans and his younger brothers, comes to Oxford to open the season on Aug. 20. Pleasant Grove comes to Oxford the following week. The Yellow Jackets will go on the road for their other two non-region games, at Gadsden City on Sept. 24 and at Central-Phenix City on Oct. 28.