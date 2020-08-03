Five things to know about Oxford football 2020

Five things to know about Oxford heading into the 2020 football season:
—Keith Etheredge enters his second year as Oxford’s head coach after leading the Yellow Jackets to their first state title in 26 years, in 2019. The state championship was Etheredge’s fifth as a head coach, the first four coming at Leeds. He also has a runner-up finish.
—Reclassification gave Oxford an almost all-new region alignment. Gone are Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale et al. In the picture now are Fort Payne, Scottsboro, Southside, Springville and I-20 rival Pell City, the one team in the current region that was also aligned with Oxford last season.
—While Oxford’s region doesn’t register as the “SEC West” 6A regions, Etheredge beefed up the non-region schedule to include 7A state champion Thompson, 7A runnerup Central-Phenix City and 5A runnerup Pleasant Grove. Also on the non-region slate is long-time rival Gadsden City.
—Oxford lost four starters on offense and five on defense. The group includes major contributors, including state championship game MVP Zay Britt, 1,500-yard rusher J.B. Carlisle, linebacker Jaylen Swain, defensive end Kristin Booth, defensive backs Antwon Fegans and Malik Satcher and kicker Andrew Warhurst. Oxford lost 24 seniors.
—A 90-man roster this year, up from 76 a year ago, includes lots of key players returning. Quarterback Trey Higgins accounted for 3,500 yards in total offense last season. Receiver and Tennessee commit Roc Taylor was a hero in both Pinson Valley games. On defense, linebackers Chanceton Holifield and Tavares Elston return, along with defensive back and five-star recruit Trequon Fegans and older brother Delvon Fegans also return. Also back are offensive linemen Bradyn Joiner and Brandon Kirksey and center Kyle Pilkington. Look for Trequon Fegans to play a larger offensive role this year.