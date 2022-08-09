Ohatchee at a glance
Five things to know about Ohatchee football heading into the 2022 season:
—Chris Findley enters his first full season as Ohatchee’s head football coach. He took over at midseason in 2021. The Indians went 6-2 after he took over, reaching the second round of the playoffs.
—Ohatchee went 9-3 overall in 2021, finishing in a three-way tie for first place in region play. The Indians were the second playoff qualifier through a tiebreaker.
—Ohatchee had several key losses, none bigger than quarterback/safety Eli Ennis, a 2,000-yard rusher who made first-team all-state as a running back. Just as big was the loss of all-state linebacker Wyatt Cole Reaves, who lived in opponents’ backfields. Both were first-team all-state picks. Jesse Baswell and Bryce Noah are battling to replace Ennis at quarterback.
—Highlighting the returning group for the Indians are five All-Calhoun County players: senior wingback/linebacker Devin Howell, senior linebacker Tyler Waters, senior linebacker/tight end Chris Ferguson, senior offensive/defensive lineman Elijah Engle and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Matthew King.
—Ohatchee stayed in Class 3A North in realignment, but the Indians’ region looks different. Still aligned with the Indians are Piedmont, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff. New region opponents include Westbrook Christian, Sylvania, Geraldine and Plainview. Five teams in Ohatchee’s region, including reigning 3A state champion Piedmont, made the 2021 playoffs. In non-region play, Ohatchee retains former region opponents Saks and Wellborn on the schedule and picks up Jacksonville.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
