Five things to know about Ohatchee football 2021

Five facts about the Indians as they enter the 2021 season:
—Scott Martin enters his 29th year as a head coach in Louisiana and Alabama. He’s 164-138 overall. He’s coached at seven different schools, with two stints at Ponchatoula, in Louisiana. At Ohatchee, he’s 57-24 in seven seasons, with region titles in 2018 and 2019. The Indians have made the playoffs five years in a row, with runs to the 3A semifinals in 2016 and quarterfinals in 2020. They reached the 2A quarterfinals in 2018.
—Ohatchee is coming off of an 11-2 season in 2020. It marked the Indians’ third season in a row with double-digit wins and fourth in five years. It’s the best such stretch they’ve had since 1974-80, when they won double digit games four years in a row and five times in seven years.
—Key players graduated from 2020. Running back/defensive back Noah Fuller made the Alabama North All-Stars as a defensive back and signed with Jacksonville State. Graduation also claimed two other North All-Stars, defensive end Aidan Simpson and offensive lineman Greg King. All three were among five Indians who made the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team. Also gone is Trey Pesnell, who played wingback, one of three pivotal ball-carrying positions in Ohatchee’s run-oriented “Ugly Eagle” offense.
—Key returnees include Eli Ennis, who joins Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Saks’ Sean Parnell in the ranks of third-year starting quarterbacks in Class 3A, Region 5. He and senior linebacker Wyatt Reaves were all-state picks in 2020. As for replacing Fuller and Pesnell, Martin said both the tailback and wingback spots will be manned by committee this season.
—Besides playing in a brutal region, Ohatchee will again play a brutal non-region schedule. The Indians open with 4A’s Cleburne County and Anniston, same as last year. Ohatchee won both of those games last year, but Anniston is considered to be a vastly improved team. The Indians also end the regular season with 4A Munford. They’ll play Cleburne County and Munford on the road and Anniston at home.