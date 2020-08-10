Five things to know about Ohatchee football 2020

Five things to know about Ohatchee football heading into the 2020 season:
—Scott Martin enters his seventh season as Ohatchee’s head football coach. He’s 46-22 at Ohatchee, and the Indians have lost just seven games the past four years. Four of those were playoff games, so the Indians have only three regular-season losses during that span. Martin is 72-40 in 11 seasons as a head coach in Alabama, which includes time at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Calera. He also coached in Louisiana, at Destrahan. Speaking of coaches, Ohatchee defensive coordinator Blake Jennings is the reigning Alabama Football Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year for Class 2A.
—Realignment bumped Ohatchee back up to 3A after a two-year drop to 2A and back into alignment with Piedmont, Weaver, Pleasant Valley, Glencoe and Wellborn. Saks, which moved down to 3A the year Ohatchee bumped down to 2A, stays put to align with Ohatchee. The new alignment also includes Hokes Bluff, which bumped down from 4A.
—Ohatchee has what Martin calls one of the toughest schedules during his tenure, which includes non-region games against Cleburne County (Aug. 21, home), Anniston (Aug. 28, road) and Munford (Oct. 30, home). All three opponents are 4A, with Munford and Cleburne County just down from 5A and Anniston coming off a run to the 4A semifinals.
—Key losses for Ohatchee start with running back Dominique Thomas, the reigning 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year. In three seasons as the tailback in the run-dominated “Ugly Eagle” offense, he rushed for more than 5,000 yards and fumbled only twice in 581 carries plus kick returns. Also graduated are all-county players: lineman Briley Hale, wingback/LB Ryker Lambright, TE/LB Cade Williamson, kicker Emerson Abac, QB/S Cam Foushee and LB Nate Higgins. Also, all-county lineman Devion Harris, now a junior, transferred to Anniston.
—Key returnees include all-county athlete (QB/LB) Eli Ennis and RB/DB Noah Fuller, who will become the starting tailback after finishing 2019 as an all-county defensive back. Also back is all-county lineman Greg King and honorable-mention pick Payton Duncan, who played center.