Jacksonville at a glance
Five things to know about Jacksonville football heading into the 2022 season:
—Clint Smith enters his 11th season as Jacksonville’s head football coach. He’s 81-35 at Jacksonville and 138-82 overall, including time at Saks and Trinity Christian. At Jacksonville, he’s 53-15 in region play with two region titles. His teams have made the playoffs nine years in a row and made at least the second round each of the past five seasons, with a state-runner up finish in 2019.
—Jacksonville finished 7-5 in 2021 with a second-place finish in region play. The Golden Eagles lost to American Christian in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
—Two all-state players graduated … Jacoby Zackery, Jacksonville’s leading receiver, and linebacker Quintavious Long.
—Highlighting the returning group for the Golden Eagles is all-state quarterback Jim Ogle plus 11 more All-Calhoun County players: offensive linemen Zach Limberis, Nick Smith and Nate Smith; wide receiver/defensive back Kydric Fisher; wide receivers Drew Pridgen and Will Phillis; linebackers Xzavarious Turner and Ryan Mitchell; defensive back/wide receiver Damonte Sinclair; defensive lineman Lewis Bitticks; and kicker Mason Terrell.
—Realignment changed little for Jacksonville, which stayed in 4A South, Region 4. Also back in the mix are Anniston, Cleburne County, Handley, Munford and White Plains. Talladega replaced Cherokee County, now in 4A North. Jacksonville’s non-region schedule features Boaz, Alexandria, Ohatchee and Oxford.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
