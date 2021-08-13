Five things to know about Jacksonville football 2021

Five facts about the Golden Eagles as they enter the 2021 season:
—Clint Smith enters his 10 season as Jacksonville’s head coach presiding over the program’s best era. He’s 74-31 at Jacksonville, with two region championships and the program’s deepest playoff run, to the 2019 Class 4A final. His teams own eight of Jacksonville’s 12 playoff appearances.
—The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 7-4 finish in 2020. They finished second, behind state champion Handley, in 4A, Region 4. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll, forcing Jacksonville to forfeit games at Piedmont and Handley and causing key players, including quarterback Jimmy Ogle and linebacker Jackson Moses, to miss two more apiece because of quarantines.
—Jacksonville’s biggest losses came on defense, most notably linebacker Omarion “Peanut” Adams, a three-time all-state player known for amassing tackles for loss. He also played a significant role at wide receiver the past two years. His dramatic kickoff return capped Jacksonville’s come-from-behind victory over Jackson in the first round of the playoffs.
—Ogle and thousand-yard rusher Jae-Taj Morris return, as do wide receiver Jakoby Zackery and receiver/cornerback Kydric Fisher. Lots of intrigue surrounds the additions of twin basketball stars Caden and Cam Johnson, who could help at receiver and/or defensive back.
—Besides playing in a brutal region that features state champion Handley, Anniston, Cherokee County, Munford and more, Jacksonville faces non-region clashes with St. John Paul II, Alexandria and Piedmont. The Golden Eagles will have to make up road forfeits to Piedmont and Handley from last season, leaving them just three home games. They’ll have a four-game road swing through Munford, Piedmont, Handley and Cleburne County.