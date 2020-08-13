Five things to know about Jacksonville football 2020

Five things to know about Jacksonville football heading into the 2020 season:
—Clint Smith enters his 19th year as a head coach, his ninth at Jacksonville. He’s 124-74 overall, 67-27 at Jacksonville. His teams and Trinity Christian, Saks and Jacksonville have made the playoffs 12 out of 19 years, seven out of eight at Jacksonville, and have won at least one playoff game in nine of those playoff appearances. In 2019, Jacksonville advanced past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, reaching the Class 4A title game before falling to nine-time champion UMS Wright. His last two Jacksonville teams went a combined 23-4 and won back-to-back region titles, another of many Jacksonville firsts during those two seasons.
—Realignment strengthened Jacksonville’s 4A region. Gone are Oneonta and Ashville, replaced by Munford, which dropped from 5A, and Handley, which won a 4A title in 2017 and figures as the region favorite coming into 2020. Still aligned with Jacksonville are 4A semifinalist Anniston, Cherokee County, Cleburne County and White Plains.
—Jacksonville’s non-region games include a season-opening rematch with St. John Paul II, whom Jacksonville beat 56-22 for the Golden Eagles’ history-making, second-round playoff victory last season. The next week, Jacksonville will go to Alexandria for their annual rivalry. Jacksonville will play at Piedmont on Sept. 25, marking their third game in as many years. The Golden Eagles have open dates Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.
—Key losses? Jacksonville lost 22 seniors, including 18 starters. Leading that list was 4A back of the year Rontarius Wiggins and cornerback Yessman Green, both Jacksonville State signees. Also gone is two-year starting quarterback Luke Jackson. Also graduated are five first- and second-team All-Calhoun County picks: wide receiver Jaeden Barksdale, offensive lineman Omaurion Pope, offensive lineman Brandon Heard, linebacker/fullback Sam Dingler and defensive back Kyre Maynor.
—Leading the list of key returnees is all-state linebacker/athlete Omarion “Peanut” Adams, who has seen spot duty on offense and figures to have a bigger role on that side of the ball this season. Also back is Jae-Taj Morris, who saw considerable action behind Wiggins and looks to become the Golden Eagles’ primary ball carrier this season. All-county punter Jim Ogle is the heir apparent at quarterback. Also back are second-team all-county defensive end Jaylon Prater and second-team all-county linebacker Jackson Moses. Honorable-mention all-county picks Dreylan Fomby (WR/S) and Emun Young (LB/RB) also return.