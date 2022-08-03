 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Five things to know about Donoho football heading into the 2022 season:

Donoho football: Talons out!

A new sign adds attitude to workouts in Donoho's weight room.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

Donoho at a glance

Five things to know about Donoho football heading into the 2022 season:

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.