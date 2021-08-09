Five things to know about Donoho football 2021

Five facts about the Falcons as they enter the 2021 season:
—Donoho enters its fifth season under head coach Mark Sanders. He’s 21-21 at Donoho and 38-35 overall, including his three seasons at Victory Christian, his first head-coaching assignment. The Falcons finished 2-8 in 2020 but won nine games each in 2018 and 2019, reaching the second round of the playoffs both years.
— The 2020 Falcons couldn’t catch a break. They lost practice time in August because of COVID-19 then saw their first two games postponed or canceled because of pandemic protocols. Their first region game, at Victory Christian, turned out to be their first game. Between quarantines and injuries, including a season-ending injury to running back/receiver Amari Smedley, Donoho had at least one player out of every game.
—The biggest loss for Donoho was Smedley, an All-Calhoun County player before his injury-shortened 2020 and the Falcons’ top playmaker. He still signed with Point University, an NAIA school based in West Point, Ga.
—Donoho has several key returnees, with third-year starting quarterback Ridge Hopkins as the headliner. Also back was an offensive line that played young in 2020 but comes into 2021 bigger and more seasoned. That line includes Judson Billings and Tyler Allen, two starters on Donoho’s state-finalist baseball team in the spring. Senior wide receiver/running back/defensive back Grant Steed and senior running back/linebacker Connor Goodson return and were all-county players last season.
—Donoho opens at home Aug. 20 against Pleasant Valley, looking to avenge a 30-29 loss to the 3A Raiders in last season’s game, which was postponed from the opener to midseason. The Falcons go on the road to White Plains on Aug. 27, a year after quarantine forced cancellation of their game at Donoho. The Falcons get three of their toughest 1A, Region 5 games at home: Victory Christian on Sept. 3, Winterboro on Sept. 10 and Wadley on Oct. 15.