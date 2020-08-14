Five things to know about Donoho football 2020

Five things to know about Donoho football heading into the 2020 season:
—Mark Sanders enters his seventh season as a head football coach and fourth at Donoho. He’s 37-27 overall, including back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2018 and 2019. Sanders’ teams are 3-3 in the playoffs, and his Donoho teams are 2-2.
—Reclassification and realignment changed the picture of Donoho’s region … Class 1A, Region 5. Gone is Spring Garden, which won the region in 2018 and 2019 as Donoho finished runner-up both years. The Panthers moved up to 2A, but Donoho’s new alignment includes Wadley, a perennial 1A playoff team, and Woodland, which moved down from 2A. Also gone in the new alignment is Appalachian. Donoho remains aligned with Ragland, Talladega County Central, Victory Christian and Winterboro.
—Donoho’s non-region schedule features three games against higher-classified competition. The Falcons’ season-opener at 3A Pleasant Valley has been rescheduled from Aug. 21 to Sept. 25. Donoho hosts 4A White Plains on Aug 28 and finishes the regular season at 2A Westbrook Christian on Oct. 30.
—Donoho has lost 20 seniors the past two years, a large number for a 1A program, and the biggest graduation hits have come on the offensive and defensive lines. The list includes 2019 All-Calhoun County offensive linemen Edwin Connell and Jase Alderman and defensive lineman Dalton Nelson. The Falcons also lost all-county linebacker Reid Williamon. Another significant loss is all-state running back/defensive back Rod Elston, who transferred to Saks and then Oxford.
—Key returnees start with athlete Amari Smedley, who made all-state as a wide receiver in 2019 and will move to running back and play some quarterback this season. He’s also a standout on Donoho’s defense and a player Sanders calls one of the best athletes he’s coached. Also back is quarterback Ridge Hopkins, who has recovered from offseason shoulder surgery and showed himself to be a talented young passer as a freshman in 2019. Another player to watch is Spencer Wigley, a former Sacred Heart basketball player who sat out last year after transferring. Sanders talked Wigley into coming out for football, and Wigley figures to play a big role at receiver and defensive back. While Donoho has taken graduation hits on the offensive line, Tyler Allen returns at center this year after missing much of 2019 with a knee injury.