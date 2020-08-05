Five things to know about Anniston football 2020

Five things to know about Anniston football heading into the 2020 season:
—Rico White enters his third season as Anniston’s head coach, and his first two can only be described as successes. The 2018 Bulldogs improved from 3-7 to 6-5 with a playoff berth. In 2019, Anniston went 9-5 and reached the Class 4A semifinals, marking the Bulldogs’ deepest run since the 2011 semifinals. Anniston’s five losses a year ago included two to eventual 4A runner-up Jacksonville and one apiece to quarterfinalists Catholic Montgomery and American Christian. White has posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 13 years as a head coach.
—Anniston’s region alignment changed with the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s most recent realignment, and it didn’t get any easier. Gone are Oneonta, Hokes Bluff and Ashville. New are Handley and Munford, as the region swings from north and west and takes a southerly turn. Anniston remains aligned with Jacksonville, Cherokee County, Cleburne County and White Plains.
—The highlights of Anniston’s non-region schedule this season are two games against opponents from Calhoun County. The Bulldogs go to Wellborn for their Aug. 21 opener, and Anniston will host Ohatchee on Aug. 28. Those two games will mark Anniston’s first non-region games against Calhoun County opponents since opening the 2009 season against Alexandria. Anniston and Wellborn will play for the first time since 1999, and Anniston holds a 17-15-1 lead in the all-time series, dating back to a 7-7 tie in 1957. Anniston beat Ohatchee 27-7 in their lone meeting, in the 1953 Turkey Bowl, at Anniston.
—Anniston’s key losses all sat on a stage together, on National Signing Day in February. Quarterback/defensive back Daveon Dukes, running back A.J. Brown, wide receiver/safety Jordan Caldwell, tight end/defensive end Jordan Felder and defensive back Tiquon Jackson all planned to play for Alabama A&M. The other five college-bound players were quarterback/receiver Tyree Carmichael (West Georgia), running back/defensive back Tony Hunley (Mississippi College), linebacker/end Micaiah Ross (Shorter), lineman Khalil Peoples (Jacksonville State) and linebacker Kaleb Jennings (Alabama State).
—Leading the list of Anniston’s key returnees this season is offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound sophomore who has offers from South Carolina and UAB. A player to watch is Antonio Kite, a top 2022 basketball prospect in Alabama who came back out for football for the first time since eighth grade. A former quarterback and one of the school’s top athletes, Kite figures to fit in at defensive back and wide receiver.